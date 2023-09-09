Minnesota DNR releases annual ‘Fall Color Finder’

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Around the Northland, the fall leaves have begun to change colors and the Department of Natural Resources is offering you a way to keep up with when and where the leaves are changing.

The DNR released its annual Fall Color Finder which shows the best places across the state to view the fall changes.

As always the Northland will host some of the best colors with a peak predicted to happen around mid-September to early October.

The DNR says that due to the recent drought conditions the oranges, reds, and yellow leaves should appear sooner than normal this year.

”Most of the forest is still green, it’s not near peak yet but it does seem that the initial fall colors are a little bit earlier than last year,” said Brian Schwingle a Forest Health Expert with the Minnesota DNR.

Right now officials say Grand Rapids is seeing the most turnover in leaves with the Northwestern portion of the state also experiencing many colorful changes.

You can follow the link here to head to the Fall Color Finder page on their website.

