INTERVIEW: Cara Kopp talks with Trevor Roy of Great River Energy ahead Harvest Festival

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Lake Superior Harbor Festival is coming back to Bayfront Festival Park on Saturday.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m. and gives the public the opportunity to buy fresh produce from local farmers.

It will also include chances to learn about how to incorporate sustainability into other parts of your life, including the growing electric vehicle industry.

Our very own Cara Kopp was able to speak with one of the event organizers, Trevor Roy with Great River Energy about the electric vehicle he’ll be bringing to the event. Watch the video above for the full interview.

If you want to learn more about these vehicles you can stop by the North Country Electric Vehicle Show and Tell event tomorrow.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.