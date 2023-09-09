Friday Night Lights: Week 2 Highlights from around the Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -Highlights and scores from Week 2 of the MSHSL high school football season:

Proctor 6, Esko 73 Final.

Grand Rapids 21, Denfeld 24 Final.

Hermantown 7, Cloquet 41 Final.

Duluth East, Hibbing Final. (N/A)

Two Harbors 28, Mora 14 Final.

Mesabi East 18, Crosby-Ironton 8 Final.

Highlights and scores from Week Four of the WIAA High School football season.

Eau Claire 20, Superior 0 Final.

Hayward 7, Rhinelander 13 Final.

Barron 26, Chetek-Weterhaeuser 28 Final.

Ashland 0, Mosinee 42 Final.

Northwestern 26, St. Croix Falls 7 Final.

