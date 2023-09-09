Friday Night Lights: Week 2 Highlights from around the Northland
Highlights and scores from Week Two of the MSHSL High School football season.
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -Highlights and scores from Week 2 of the MSHSL high school football season:
Proctor 6, Esko 73 Final.
Grand Rapids 21, Denfeld 24 Final.
Hermantown 7, Cloquet 41 Final.
Duluth East, Hibbing Final. (N/A)
Two Harbors 28, Mora 14 Final.
Mesabi East 18, Crosby-Ironton 8 Final.
Highlights and scores from Week Four of the WIAA High School football season.
Eau Claire 20, Superior 0 Final.
Hayward 7, Rhinelander 13 Final.
Barron 26, Chetek-Weterhaeuser 28 Final.
Ashland 0, Mosinee 42 Final.
Northwestern 26, St. Croix Falls 7 Final.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.