Friday Night Lights Plays of the Night
Check out the top plays from Friday night’s action under the lights
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -After a great week of high school football across Minnesota and Wisconsin, here are our plays of the night!
Alexis Beckett’s Play of the Night: Hermantown’s RB/LB River Freeman 96-yard TD
Alexis Bass’ Pop Off Play of the Night: Duluth East’s WR Timothy Hudoba punt return TD
