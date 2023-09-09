Friday Night Lights Plays of the Night

Check out the top plays from Friday night’s action under the lights
By Daniel Chiarelli, Alexis Beckett, Alexis Bass and Kevin Moore
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -After a great week of high school football across Minnesota and Wisconsin, here are our plays of the night!

Alexis Beckett’s Play of the Night: Hermantown’s RB/LB River Freeman 96-yard TD

Alexis Bass’ Pop Off Play of the Night: Duluth East’s WR Timothy Hudoba punt return TD

