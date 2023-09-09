Denfeld officially unveils new stadium and field name

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Runners gathered at Enger Park in Duluth Friday for this year’s Minnesota Mile race.

They left the finish line in three waves to run along the Skyline Parkway before taking a trip around Enger Park.

There was a competitive race for both the men’s and women’s divisions, as well as a corporate race, which allowed businesses to participate as a team.

Friday’s race was made possible by organizers with Grandma’s Marathon and the Young Athletes Foundation.

“All the net proceeds from events like tonight, the Minnesota Mile, and other events we have throughout the year, those go directly to the Young Athlete’s Foundation and the Young Athlete’s Foundation then in turn issues a series of community grants,” said Grandma’s Marathon Marketing Director Zach Schneider.

For the second year, traveling trophies were presented to the corporate team with the best finish time and most overall participants.

Any roads around Enger Park that were closed for today’s race, are back open.

