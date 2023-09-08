USW members ratify three-year first contract at Cliffs Northshore Mining

The agreement includes a lump sum bonus, annual wage increases and other benefits.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, MN. (Northern News Now) - The United Steelworkers (USW) said Thursday that members have voted to ratify a three-year first contract at Cleveland Cliffs Northshore Mining.

Around 400 people work for the company mining taconite in Babbitt, making iron ore pellets in Silver Bay and transporting products and tailings.

The agreement includes a lump sum bonus, annual wage increases, enhanced protections for job security and improvements in occupational health and safety.

The contract also features health insurance with no monthly premiums and defined benefit pensions while maintaining an existing 401(k) with company-matching contributions.

The USW also represents approximately 2,000 workers at four other Cliffs mining facilities in Minnesota and northern Michigan.

Northshore Mining was the last remaining taconite mine on Minnesota’s Iron Range without a union.

