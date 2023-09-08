Trail by Trail: Babbitt, Hibbing, Wisconsin

Babbitt, MN- Friends of Babbitt Recreation is hosting a Fall ATV Ride September 30 at 10 a.m. There will be a guided ride leaving from Babbitt ATV Clubhouse along with raffle prizes. Tickets are $30, which includes lunch. Proceeds go to the Babbitt Splash Pad. You can pre-register until September 25 by calling or texting Shelley at 218-742-4322.

Hibbing, MN- Run-A-Muck’s third annual Fall Fest ATV ride is happening in Hibbing Saturday, September 9. They are raising money to build new trails in the community. In addition to the ride, there will be raffles, food trucks, and live music from the Centerville All Stars. The ride starts and ends at Toivo’s Pub on Highway 73. You can sign up at Toivo’s Pub from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids.

Wisconsin- Some people in Wisconsin are already getting in the Christmas spirit! Permits for harvesting balsam boughs in the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest will be available starting September 18. You cannot chop down the entire tree, but you can take it from the bottom third as long as you have a permit. People who want a permit should call their district office to confirm hours and availability.

Eagle River: 715-479-2827

Glidden: 715-264-2511

Hayward: 715-634-4821

Lakewood: 715-276-6333

Laona: 715-674-4481

Medford: 715-748-4875

Park Falls: 715-762-2461

Washburn: 715-373-2667

If harvesting is for personal use, the local district office may issue a free-use permit. Commercial balsam bough permits are $80.

Tips: If you or someone you know is part of a local trail club or alliance, send a report to TrailbyTrail@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured in an upcoming segment.

