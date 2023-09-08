Sunshine today followed by some rain on Saturday and seasonable temperatures
FRIDAY: Today will start with some clouds in the morning transitioning to mostly sunny skies with a high of 69 degrees. Winds will be out of the SE at 5-10 MPH, giving us a bit of a lake breeze along the North Shore and into the Twin Ports.
SATURDAY: A shortwave trough moves through our region giving us a weak low-pressure system to our south. This will give us a line of light showers moving through the Northland, generally after 4 PM in the Twin Ports, with a steadier rain across Wisconsin and the UP. The high will be 68 degrees with partly cloudy skies before the rain moves in.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy skies will persist on Sunday with a high of 68 degrees and seasonable. There will be a bit of a lake breeze with winds out of the E at 5-10 MPH.
