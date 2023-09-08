Riding lawnmower rear-ended on Highway 25 near Little Falls

The driver of the lawnmower sustained life-threatening injuries.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GENOLA, MN. (Northern News Now) - A man is in the hospital after his John Deere was rear-ended on Highway 25.

The riding lawn mower was driving northbound on Highway 25 when it was hit by a Dodge Caravan.

The crash happened at mile post 128, located in Morrison County. Both vehicles came to rest on the right shoulder following the incident.

The 56-year-old driver of the lawnmower sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Robbinsdale.

