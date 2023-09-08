Prosecutors charge Wisconsin man of assaulting officer during Jan. 6 attack at US Capitol

Federal prosecutors have charged a Wisconsin man with assaulting a police officer as he barged into the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack
Three screenshots from a January 6 investigation video show Joseph Cattani of Wisconsin outside...
Three screenshots from a January 6 investigation video show Joseph Cattani of Wisconsin outside the Rotunda doors, grabbing an officer's face shield, and after he pulled on Officer B.A.’s face shield.(US Department of Justice)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been charged with assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol, prosecutors announced Thursday.

Joseph Cattani, 40, of Colgate faces two felony counts of civil disorder and assaulting officers. He also faces misdemeanor counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and demonstrating in a Capitol building.

Cattani was arrested Thursday in Wisconsin and charged in federal court in Washington, D.C. Online court records didn't list an attorney for him.

According to court documents, Cattani grabbed a U.S. Capitol Police officer’s face shield outside the Capitol and pulled the officer’s head around. Cattani then pushed his way into the building and remained inside for about 20 minutes, walking near the office of the majority whip and outside the Senate chamber.

Hundreds of people stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an unsuccessful attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden's win over Republican Donald Trump in the November 2020 presidential election. Trump spent the intervening months insisting without evidence that Biden had somehow stolen the election. Federal prosecutors indicted the former president this past August on felony charges for allegedly working to overturn the election results and block the peaceful transfer of power.

Law enforcement officers have arrested more than 1,146 people across the country in connection with the incident at the Capitol. About 400 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Fond du Lac police believe there is no threat to the public
Fond Du Lac human services buildings locked down, employees evacuated
Prices at some Kwik Trips rose .42 cents in a matter of hours.
Gas prices spike dramatically at some Twin Ports stations
The driver of the lawnmower sustained life-threatening injuries.
Riding lawnmower rear-ended on Highway 25 near Little Falls
Aircraft resources recalled to Carlton County wildfire
Carlton County wildfire grows to 70 acres despite recent rain

Latest News

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz, who is being targeted for possible...
Wisconsin GOP threatens to impeach justice over donations, but conservatives also took party cash
UAW strike looming
First offer from General Motors falls short of demands by the United Auto Workers, but it’s a start
Wisconsin Democratic Assembly Minority Leader Greta Neubauer, along with fellow lawmakers and...
Wisconsin Democrats combat threatened impeachment of court justice with $4M effort
Former Rep. Mike Rogers, R-Mich., speaks at the Vision '24 conference' on March 18, 2023, in...
Former Rep. Mike Rogers enters Michigan Senate race as the first prominent Republican