Non-profit receives $10K grant to help homeless mothers

Annie’s House of Refuge and Restoration received a grant from the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation’s Unity Fund.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A Duluth non-profit that supports homeless mothers and their families got a significant funding boost.

Annie’s House of Refuge and Restoration received a $10,000 grant Thursday from the Duluth Superior Area Community Foundation’s Unity Fund.

Annie’s House provides support to young moms of color experiencing homelessness by providing services like parenting classes, resources and mentors.

Deyona Kirk, Founder and Executive Director of Annie’s House, said this effort started off a promise she made to her mom.

“I used to tell my mom that I was going to open a house for young moms cause she helped me a lot, and she was going to run it,” Kirk said. “She passed away, and now we’re running it, so the joke’s on us.”

The grant was one of the first to be awarded from the Unity Fund, which aims to help provide equity and justice for people of African heritage who live in the Northland.

Carl Crawford, with the Unity Fund, said Annie’s House was a perfect fit for the grant.

“All of us need a place to call home,” Crawford said, “and Annie’s House is doing that for so many people, quietly making a difference in so many moms’ and young parents’ lives.”

According to Kirk, the grant will be used for an expansion project that will cost around $350-thousand dollars.

Annie’s House will host a fundraiser on December 9 to raise money to get closer to that goal.

