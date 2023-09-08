Maurices names Jeff Kirwan as new CEO

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Maurices has appointed Jeff Kirwan as the Duluth-based retailer’s new President and CEO.

The company made the announcement in a statement Friday.

Kirwan has served as Maurices’ interim CEO for the last three months. Before that, he was executive chairman of Maurices’ parent company OpCapita, a position he has held since 2019.

Kirwan has more than 30 years of of U.S. and international experience, including 14 years at Gap.

His appointment comes after former CEO David Kornberg left the position back in June.

“We chose Jeff for President and CEO because of his impressive track record and industry-recognized retail abilities. He is a dynamic, results-oriented leader who uses data, insights, and a collaborative approach to drive organizational improvements and the implementation of best practices,” said David Jacobs, Managing Director of OpCapita and Chairman of Maurices.

Company spokespeople say Kirwan will split his time between its headquarters in Duluth, the design center in Brooklyn, NY, and the brand’s 900 stores.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.