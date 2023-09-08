Investigation underway after person injured with knife in Chisholm

CHISHOLM, MN -- An investigation is underway after police say a person was apparently injured with a knife in Chisholm Thursday.

According to our reporter on scene, police responded to the area near 4th Street Southwest and 4th Avenue Southwest around 3 p.m.

Chisholm’s Police Chief Vern Manner did not comment on the extent of the person’s injuries.

Manner also did not share what led up to the person’s injuries.

He said the incident is still under investigation and his department has not made any arrests as of Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

