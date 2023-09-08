Gov. Evers visits Maple school, touting education funding

By Natalie Hoepner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MAPLE, WI. (Northern News Now) - As students returned to class this week, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers visited a Maple school as part of his Back-to-School Tour.

He stopped at Northwestern High School Thursday to welcome back students and staff for the 2023-24 school year.

“What a great day to just come and showcase our school to the governor,” Gov. Evers said.

Superintendent Karl Morrin was excited to show Evers the school’s pride.

“A lot of our students who have gone away and became teachers and came back to teach here in this district or people from Superior who have been teaching here for 20-30 years because they love the district,” Morrin said.

Evers also touted his push for more school funding. He says he is focused on helping school districts like this one with more state dollars and staffing. Just last year, the Maple School District had to cut staff due to a $575,000 budget deficit.

“We’re going to do everything we can, but we’re not going to be able to replace teachers with widgets, and so it is important that we continue to encourage people,” Evers said. “One of the ways to do this is provide teachers with the respect they deserve.”

In addition to offering encouragement, Evers is proposing more than $16 million in state funding to address Wisconsin’s teacher shortage.

“Those conversations, or just sitting at the lunch tables meeting the kids, he’s just a great ambassador for students in education here in the state of Wisconsin,” Morrin said.

In addition to advocating for school funding, Evers also talked about investing in childcare. He is pushing for several million dollars toward Wisconsin daycare providers.

