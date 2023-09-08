Gentle rains may start the weekend but partial sunshine should finish it

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will see partly cloudy skies and mild temperatures. Tonight we will see increasing clouds from west to east. Lows will be in the 50′s with some upper 40′s. Winds will be light out of the southeast. A few folks north of the Ports could see some spotty light rain.

Tonight will be partly cloudy and calm (KBJR)

SATURDAY: Saturday we will start out with mostly cloudy skies, but the skies will becoming overcast in the afternoon as rain showers move in. Rain will move in from west to east in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs will be in the 60′s. After 8pm, just Wisconsin, the U.P. and Cook County will see lingering showers. Overnight there will be a 40% chance of drizzle with some patchy dense fog possible.

Light rain is possible Saturday afternoon (KBJR)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have partly sunny skies. There will be a slight chance of showers. Highs will be in the upper 60′s with east winds 5-10mph.

Higher pressure will lessen rain chances on Sunday (KBJR)

MONDAY: On Monday we will have a 40% chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 60′s with east winds keeping it cooler by the lake. Expect cloudy skies.

The week ahead will be cool with a few lighter rain chances (KBJR)

