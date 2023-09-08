Duluth Bethel hosts Concert for Recovery

Duluth Bethel 150
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Duluth Bethel is celebrating its 150th birthday this year, and the annual Concert for Recovery is part of the festivities.

The event spanned over two days.

On September 6, the Big Top Chautauqua’s Blue Canvas Orchestra performed a show at the DECC.

On September 7, the Mick Sterling Tribute Show performed at Bayfront Park.

All of the proceeds from the concerts support substance abuse recovery and mental health.

Organizers say they plan to hold a concert for recovery again next fall.

