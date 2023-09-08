Duluth area residents encouraged to conserve water amid drought conditions

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - DULUTH, MN -- Duluth area residents are being asked to conserve water amid ongoing drought conditions.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recently announced that the Western Lake Superior watershed, which includes the Duluth, Hermantown, Proctor, and Rice Lake areas, has entered the Drought Warning response phase.

That means residents should be mindful of how much water they are using, according to a news release from the city of Duluth sent Friday.

The City of Duluth, along with all other public water suppliers in the state, is partnering with and will receive guidance from the Minnesota DNR throughout the rest of the drought period.

The City of Duluth’s drinking water is sourced from Lake Superior rather than groundwater.

“Lake Superior is a large and reliable drinking water source; however, water conservation is a vital element of drought response plans. Water conservation helps preserve our natural resources and protect against drought impacts,” city leaders wrote.

The City of Duluth also supplies water to Hermantown, Proctor, and Rice Lake.

Below are several water conservation tips:

Outdoor Water Conservation Tips:

-Water grass only as needed – Most lawns only need 1″ of water a week. Turn off any automatic watering controls. Only turn the water on when your lawn shows signs of excessive dryness.

-Mulch trees and plants – Mulch helps prevent water evaporation and prevents some weed growth.

-Leave grass clippings in place – grass clippings provide shade for the soil and prevent it from drying out as quickly.

-Let lawns grow longer to prevent premature dying – let grass stay longer than normal.

-Inspect for leaks – Leaks in hoses, pipes, couplings, or sprinklers are a significant source of wasted water.

-Invest in a rain barrel – water collected in rain barrels can be used for watering flower gardens and, if needed, lawns.

-Wash vehicles less frequently, and turn water off when not using the hose.

Indoor Water Conservation Tips:

-Fix running and/or leaking toilets.

-Turn off the tap while shaving or brushing your teeth.

-Take showers instead of baths. Low-flow showerheads save more water.

-Only run full loads of laundry and use correct water level settings on your machine.

-Run the dishwasher only when it is full.

-Use water-efficient appliances.

