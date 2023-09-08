High School Cross Country competes at Dan Conway

The annual meet took place at Pattison Golf Course in Superior in honor of Can Conway who passed away in 2018.
By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The area’s top high school cross-country runners gathered for the Dan Conway Classic on Thursday.

The field was crowded as the boys took off for the 5,000-meter or 3.1-mile race through the fairways and greens of the course.

Jack Riley from Carlton-Wrenshall crossed the finish line first, winning the race with a time of 16:27.

As for team results from the boys race, Duluth East dominated with 4 of the top 6 runners, the Oredockers from Ashland take 2nd, followed by Solon Springs in 3rd, Carlton-Wrenshall in 4th and North Shore in 5th.

The girls attacked the same 5,000-meter course with speed and determination.

Duluth East’s Rowan Bixler won the race with a time of 19:03, and the Greyhounds finished with 3 of the top 4 runners.

Duluth East takes the crown, Carlton-Wrenshall takes silver, followed by Ashland in 3rd, North Shore in 4th and Moose Lake, Willow River and Barnum all in 5th.

