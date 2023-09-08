CSS Football hoping to utilize experienced junior class

By Kevin Moore and Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The St. Scholastica Saints open up their football season on the road Saturday, where they will face the University of Rockford.

This year’s CSS team is embracing a more veteran squad, with a roster that’s dominant in upperclassmen.

Despite St. Scholastica’s underperforming 2022 season, Finishing the year at 2-6 in the MIAC, Head Coach Mike Heffernen is encouraged by the growth his team has gone through in his four years at the helm.

“We are always going to focus on us, and if we’re able to take more risks we will take more risks,” Heffernen said. “For the most part, it’s control, what we can control. We are at a point where we finally have some upperclassmen and we have 17 juniors, 4 seniors and two COVID 5th year seniors. It’s just time to continue to keep building and it’s just brick by brick, layer by layer, however you want to put it.”

With two years of starting experience, Quarterback Donald West is comfortable with the Saints’ schemes and systems.

“I feel more prepared with the guys that have been here, and being with them for two years, everything just feels cleaner. It’s just a smoother operation, West said. “Everything is just coming together as it should.”

When asked where he wants to show off that smooth operation, West replied: “Rockford, Week 1.”

