Carlton County wildfire now 85% contained

BARNUM, MN -- A wildfire burning several dozen acres in Carlton County is now about 85 percent contained.

Authorities shared that update Friday morning, five days into the firefight near County Road 11 in Barnum.

The fire was about 50 percent contained as of Thursday morning.

While the fire has not grown since Tuesday, more precise mapping now indicates the fire is burning about 82 acres.

On Thursday, firefighting crews assessed the fire’s east side to try and determine the best access method and how to establish a control line.

They noted organic peat soil was found along the east side of the fire.

“The organic composition of peat soil provides a long-term fuel source for a wildfire to spread underground. It will require additional effort using heavy equipment to turn and mix the peat soil with bare mineral soil to eliminate the heat the peat soil holds,” Minnesota Incident Command System authorities wrote.

A Type 3 incident management team will be coming in to help manage and coordinate equipment, personnel, and resources needed to complete the control line along the east side and continue the mop-up process to secure the perimeter of the fire.

Firefighters will continue mopping up the established control line, clearing any flammable vegetation and debris up to 25 feet into the fire’s interior. They will also start containment work on the fire’s east side using tracked vehicles and heavy equipment.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Authorities have lifted all evacuation orders in the area.

As of Friday, no injuries or damage to structures have been reported.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.