UMD Volleyball wins first match of Up North Tournament
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 10:32 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The number seven-ranked Bulldogs competed in the first round of the Up North Volleyball Tournament on Thursday.
The Northern Michigan Wildcats were UMD’s first opponent, and the set had a couple of lead changes throughout.
The Bulldogs got the ball rolling early, taking a 3-0 lead.
Later on, the Wolverines had game point up 25-24.
But Paige Decker was the one to close out the game with an ace, and the Bulldogs took the first set 27-25.
The Bulldogs finished the match with a 3-0 final.
They play 23rd-ranked Central Washington at 7:30 p.m. on September 8.
