Sunshine Friday, rain becomes more likely Saturday

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have mostly cloudy skies. However, the skies will clear in the early evening hours. Tonight we will have clear skies and light winds out of the southeast. Lows will fall into the 30′s and 40′s. I’m not as concerned about the frost potential as the clouds will stick around a bit longer through the early evening.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly sunny skies! Highs will be in the upper 60′s and 70′s with southeast winds 5-10mph.

SATURDAY: Saturday’s forecast has been adjusted to account for a rain chance. A shortwave trough in the jetstream will bring a 60% chance of afternoon/early evening rain showers. Highs will be in the upper 60′s with northwest winds 5-10mph.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

SUNDAY: Sunday we will have partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 60′s with northeast winds keeping it cooler near the head of the lake. Inland temperatures will be able to reach into the lower 70′s.

Northern News Now (Northern News Now)

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.