Lifetime original ‘Murdaugh Murders: The Movie’ to air in October

Lifetime TV network said its 500th original movie will be a drama about the Murdaugh family and the double murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – Lifetime TV network will air a four-hour special next month about the Murdaugh family and the double murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

“Murdaugh Murders: The Movie” is set to air over two nights on Oct. 14 and 15. This is the network’s 500th original movie.

Actor Bill Pullman, known for his roles in “The Sinner” and “Halston,” will play disbarred Lowcountry attorney and convicted killer Alex Murdaugh.

Murdaugh is serving two life sentences for killing his wife and youngest son on their hunting property in Colleton County in 2021.

Lauren Robek, known from “Yellowjackets” and “Firefly Lane,” will play Maggie Murdaugh.

Curtis Tweedie from “I Zombie” and “Supernatural” will play Paul Murdaugh.

According to the network, the movie is being produced by Murdaugh Productions Inc.

The movie is part of a series the network is airing this fall called “Ripped from the Headlines.”

Other cases that will make their debut as Lifetime original movies include the murders of Heidi Broussard in Texas in 2019 and Alabama corrections officer Vicky White in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Aircraft resources recalled to Carlton County wildfire
Carlton County wildfire grows to 70 acres despite recent rain
Fourth grader surprised by brother returning home from basic training
Twin Ports teen comes home from basic training, surprises fourth-grade brother in class
Northern Life TIle
Programming changes on Northern News Now stations
Storms roll though the Northland on September 5, 2023
Storm damage across Northland

Latest News

Heavily armed law enforcement officers move along Rt. 52 as the search continues for Danelo...
Search for escaped Pennsylvania murderer enters eighth day
In this screen grab from video shared by Turkey’s communications directorate Thursday, Sept. 7,...
An American explorer trapped deep inside a Turkish cave says his health is improving
FILE - Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017....
Judge sentences ‘That ‘70s Show’ actor Danny Masterson to 30 years to life in prison for rapes of 2 women
FILE - The entrance to a Walmart store is shown on June 25, 2019 in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene...
Walmart cuts starting hourly pay for some workers in move it says will offer consistency in staffing
FILE - An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier is seen, May 30, 2023,...
Report blames deadly Iowa building collapse on removal of bricks and lack of shoring