Lake Superior Harvest Festival to showcase sustainable farming Saturday

The yearly event held by the Lake Superior Sustainable Farming Association features the largest farmers market in the region over one day.
By Mitchell Zimmermann
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The yearly event held by the Lake Superior Sustainable Farming Association features the largest farmers market in the region over one day.

Saturday’s festival won’t only feature Northland farmers and their crops, but also electric vehicles, live music, crafts and more.

“It’s such a fun day when it actually happens, to see everybody here in one place and a lot of people tell me it’s their favorite at Bayfront,” Julie Allen, the Chapter Coordinator for the Lake Superior Sustainable Farming Association, said.

According to Allen, much of the festival prioritizes reducing waste, making sure all vendors are using recyclable products.

“We strive to be zero waste,” she said. “We require all of our food vendors to use BPI-certified compostable serviceware and we use a lot of volunteers to help attendees sort their waste.”

There are only four waste stations at the event, to help streamline the process.

All of the food waste produced at the event will go towards Western Lake Superior Sanitary District’s (WLSSD) organics recycling program, which turns waste into soil.

“If we don’t have healthy soil, we don’t have food,” Allen said. “It also means it has to be sustainable for the farmer, they have to make a living and it has to be sustainable in their day-to-day life.”

The Lake Superior Harvest Festival is Saturday, September 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event is free for all attendees, but parking is $10 outside of the Bayfront Park gates.

For more information, you can head to Lake Superior Sustainable Farming Association’s website.

