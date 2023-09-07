Gas prices spike dramatically at some Twin Ports stations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Gas prices might have you doing a double take in parts of the Twin Ports.

Prices at some Kwik Trips rose .42 cents in a matter of hours. (kbjr)

At several Kwik Trips in Duluth and Hermantown, the cost of a gallon of regular was $4.09 Thursday evening.

That’s up .42 cents since this morning.

According to Gas Buddy, this is due to a refinery outage that could cause prices to spike .50 cents to $1 per gallon.

Thankfully, we’re a week away from a switch to cheaper, winter gasoline.

