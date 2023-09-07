Fond Du Lac human services buildings locked down, employees evacuated

Fond du Lac Band Logo
Fond du Lac Band Logo(kbjr)
By Laura Lee
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Employees at two human services facilities on the Fond Du Lac Reservation were evacuated after the buildings went into lock down.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon according to the Fond Du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Facebook page. The tribe says staff at the Mino-Aya-Win and Tagwii buildings were safely evacuated but did not share any information as to why the buildings went into lock down.

It also says Fond du Lac police believe there is no threat to the public. As a precaution, they are closing the Cloquet, Brookston and Sawyer Community Centers until further notice.

Northern News Now has made several calls to the tribe and law enforcement but have not heard back.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Aircraft resources recalled to Carlton County wildfire
Carlton County wildfire grows to 70 acres despite recent rain
Fourth grader surprised by brother returning home from basic training
Twin Ports teen comes home from basic training, surprises fourth-grade brother in class
Northern Life TIle
Programming changes on Northern News Now stations
Storms roll though the Northland on September 5, 2023
Storm damage across Northland

Latest News

MN
MN DVS gearing up for “Drivers Licenses for All”
Prices at some Kwik Trips rose .42 cents in a matter of hours.
Gas prices spike dramatically at some Twin Ports stations
Mugshot of Michelle Kitto
UPDATE: Ironwood woman guilty of transporting methamphetamine into Gogebic County sentenced to prison
An aircraft helps fight a wildfire near Barnum Tuesday.
Carlton County wildfire now 50% contained, evacuation orders lifted