Fond Du Lac human services buildings locked down, employees evacuated

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Employees at two human services facilities on the Fond Du Lac Reservation were evacuated after the buildings went into lock down.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon according to the Fond Du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Facebook page. The tribe says staff at the Mino-Aya-Win and Tagwii buildings were safely evacuated but did not share any information as to why the buildings went into lock down.

It also says Fond du Lac police believe there is no threat to the public. As a precaution, they are closing the Cloquet, Brookston and Sawyer Community Centers until further notice.

Northern News Now has made several calls to the tribe and law enforcement but have not heard back.

