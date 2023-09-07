Duluth Rotary Club hosting 38th annual Rose Sale

LIFE MOWER COUNTY ROSE SALE
LIFE MOWER COUNTY ROSE SALE(LIFE Mower County)
By Jane Nicholson
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fall may be approaching, but one fundraiser is starting to bloom in the Twin Ports this week.

The Duluth Rotary Club is hosting its 38th annual Rose Sale. It’s the Club’s largest fundraiser of the year.

From now until October 7th, you can purchase classic red or multicolored bouquets of roses.

Roses are $25 per dozen.

Proceeds from the sales will support projects that benefit the community.

In the past, the Duluth Rotary Club has provided funding needed for initiatives like grants to local organizations, community improvements, activities for seniors, books for local libraries, and more.

When you buy a bouquet, you can also get a complimentary coupon book with special offers you can use at businesses around the Twin Ports.

You can order your flowers online or by contacting a member of the Duluth Rotary Club directly.

Pre-ordered roses will be available for pick-up on Friday, October 13th and Saturday, October 14th.

Click here to order a bouquet or to find pick-up locations and times.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Aircraft resources recalled to Carlton County wildfire
Carlton County wildfire grows to 70 acres despite recent rain
Fourth grader surprised by brother returning home from basic training
Twin Ports teen comes home from basic training, surprises fourth-grade brother in class
Northern Life TIle
Programming changes on Northern News Now stations
Storms roll though the Northland on September 5, 2023
Storm damage across Northland

Latest News

Powerful storm blows across the Iron Range leaving damage all over the area
Communities begin cleanup efforts following storm.
Iron Range communities come together to clean up following severe storm
Northland financial expert offers advice on student loan payment options
Northland financial expert offers advice on student loan payment options
Bussing issues are still a concern after school begins