Duluth Rotary Club hosting 38th annual Rose Sale

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Fall may be approaching, but one fundraiser is starting to bloom in the Twin Ports this week.

The Duluth Rotary Club is hosting its 38th annual Rose Sale. It’s the Club’s largest fundraiser of the year.

From now until October 7th, you can purchase classic red or multicolored bouquets of roses.

Roses are $25 per dozen.

Proceeds from the sales will support projects that benefit the community.

In the past, the Duluth Rotary Club has provided funding needed for initiatives like grants to local organizations, community improvements, activities for seniors, books for local libraries, and more.

When you buy a bouquet, you can also get a complimentary coupon book with special offers you can use at businesses around the Twin Ports.

You can order your flowers online or by contacting a member of the Duluth Rotary Club directly.

Pre-ordered roses will be available for pick-up on Friday, October 13th and Saturday, October 14th.

Click here to order a bouquet or to find pick-up locations and times.

