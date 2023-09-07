Cool today with clouds and a cold morning tomorrow before temperatures return to average

THURSDAY: Today will be another cool one with a high of 62 in Duluth and clouds for most of the day, with some clearing from west to east by the late afternoon. We will have an E breeze at 5-10 MPH off the lake, and with cold air aloft some drizzle is possible especially along the south shore.

FRIDAY: Friday morning will start off cold with overnight lows getting down to the low 40′s and the 30′s for some spots, with fog possible as well as the chance for some patchy frost in low lying areas away from the lake. Temperatures rebound into the lower 70′s with a high of 71 in Duluth and mostly sunny skies.

SATURDAY: Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies becoming cloudy by the afternoon with a 40% chance of rain as a line of showers moves through in the late afternoon and evening time. The high will be 71 degrees and winds out of the NW at 5-10 MPH.

