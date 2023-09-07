City by City: Hermantown, Superior, Bayfield

Hermantown, MN- There will be a series of community resource sessions this month in Hermantown. Thrive! Family Recovery Resources is a Minnesota non-profit that helps families with addiction support. The free sessions, called “Understanding Addiction: Compassionate Solutions to Substance Use in Our Community,” will be held at Salem Church. The sessions will occur on September 13, 20 and 27. Guests are welcome to attend one or all sessions, but registration is not required.

Superior, WI- The Friends of the Superior Public Library is hosting a book sale on September 15 and 16. The sale will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. There will be books, DVDs, magazines and more. In the main room, prices will be by donation so guests decide what to pay. All proceeds will help support the library’s collections and other services throughout the year.

Bayfield, WI- Honest Dog Books is celebrating its fourth birthday. Saturday and Sunday, September 9 and 10 will feature food, book sales, readings and author talks. There will also be free coffee and apple cider doughnuts. The birthday celebration coincides with the Festival of Arts event that kicks off the Art Escape event. Art Escape runs until September 17 and features arts and artists all across Bayfield County and Madeline Island.

