Carlton County wildfire now 50% contained, evacuation orders lifted

An aircraft helps fight a wildfire near Barnum Tuesday.
An aircraft helps fight a wildfire near Barnum Tuesday.(Minnesota Incident Command System)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BARNUM, MN -- A wildfire burning about 70 acres in Carlton County is now about 50% contained.

The Minnesota Incident Command System team leading the firefight shared that update Thursday afternoon.

The fire started Monday evening near County Road 11 and was only about 10 percent contained as of Wednesday.

The Minnesota Incident Command team says crews made good progress containing the fire Wednesday and hoped to make even more progress Thursday.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

About six properties were evacuated at one point, but as of Thursday, everyone has been allowed to head back home.

So far, no one has reported any injures and there hasn’t been any damage to structures.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

