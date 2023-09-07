The Arena League releases schedule for 2024 season

First games are set to be played on June 1.
The Arena League releases 2024 football schedule.
The Arena League releases 2024 football schedule.(Northern News Now)
By Jeffrey F McClure
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - We are getting closer and closer to The Arena League football season with games back in Duluth.

On Wednesday, the 2024 schedule was released on Facebook.

The first games of the season will feature the Duluth Harbor Monsters playing the Kansas City Goats in Kansas City while the Waterloo Woohoo face the Ozarks Lunkers.

Each team receives one bye week throughout the 9-week season, Duluth and Ozarks will take their rest weeks on week two.

Duluth’s first home game will be played in week four against the Kansas City Goats.

For more information on the league, you can click here to visit their website.

Our 2024 Regular Season Schedule is here!

Posted by The Arena League on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were found dead at a resort in Breezy Point, Minnesota.
3 people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public
Aircraft resources recalled to Carlton County wildfire
Carlton County wildfire grows to 70 acres despite recent rain
Northern News Now
Tracking the potential for a couple severe storms Tuesday evening
Fourth grader surprised by brother returning home from basic training
Twin Ports teen comes home from basic training, surprises fourth-grade brother in class
The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Itasca County.
1 dead, 2 severely injured in Itasca County crash

Latest News

Hermantown and Denfeld protect home court to earn wins
Hermantown and Denfeld protect home court to earn wins
The Bulldogs take on Northern State for Week 2, a team that gave up 250 yards on the ground...
Bulldogs hope run game can carry them on the road
the UMD volleyball team moved up to number 7 in the AVCA poll.
No.7 UMD Volleyball unbeaten after tournament
Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis celebrates in the dugout after hitting a grand-slam home run in...
Royce Lewis hits a grand slam, drives in 6 as the AL Central-leading Twins crush Cleveland 20-6