The Arena League releases schedule for 2024 season

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - We are getting closer and closer to The Arena League football season with games back in Duluth.

On Wednesday, the 2024 schedule was released on Facebook.

The first games of the season will feature the Duluth Harbor Monsters playing the Kansas City Goats in Kansas City while the Waterloo Woohoo face the Ozarks Lunkers.

Each team receives one bye week throughout the 9-week season, Duluth and Ozarks will take their rest weeks on week two.

Duluth’s first home game will be played in week four against the Kansas City Goats.

For more information on the league, you can click here to visit their website.

Our 2024 Regular Season Schedule is here! Posted by The Arena League on Wednesday, September 6, 2023

