Twin Ports teen comes home from basic training, surprises fourth-grade brother in class

By Jack Wiedner
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - It was a very special first day of school for one Superior student.

Andrew is a 4th grader at Great Lakes Elementary School. While in class Tuesday, he had a surprise visit from his older brother, John, who recently graduated from basic training in Missouri.

John had been gone for ten weeks and just came back to finish his senior year at Duluth Denfeld High School.

Andrew had an EXTRA SPECIAL first day of school! He knew his big brother was coming home this weekend after graduating from basic training. What he didn't know was that his brother was coming to school to surprise him!

Posted by School District of Superior WI on Sunday, September 3, 2023

