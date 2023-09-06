Twin Ports teen comes home from basic training, surprises fourth-grade brother in class
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - It was a very special first day of school for one Superior student.
Andrew is a 4th grader at Great Lakes Elementary School. While in class Tuesday, he had a surprise visit from his older brother, John, who recently graduated from basic training in Missouri.
John had been gone for ten weeks and just came back to finish his senior year at Duluth Denfeld High School.
Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.