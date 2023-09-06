Tree farm owner, resident concerned about Barnum wildfire

CARLTON COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - Crews continued to battle the 40-acre wildfire in Barnum after the fire re-ignited.

According to the Minnesota Incident Command System (MICS), crews and aircrafts were called back to the fire around 8 a.m. Tuesday after the fire started burning near resident’s homes and property.

“I have some significant timber stands there that I’m concerned about, and so that’s why I’m down here trying to check things out,” Alan Finifrock said.

Finifrock is the owner of the 160-acre Finifrock Tree Farm in Barnum. His family has owned that land since 1934.

“We’ve planted about 25,000 trees on this property over the years,” Finifrock said.

With the wildfire now in its second day, Finifrock watched as aircrafts carrying water helped to suppress and control the flames.

“I see now just by looking over, I see that it’s maybe burned quite a bit of the property, and they’re still working right on my property now,” Finifrock said.

James Klumb lives on County Road 11 and says his property was only 50 feet away from the fire control efforts.

“They had me evacuate this morning because it was just that close,” Klumb said. “The flames were going 90 feet in the air, and they looked like they were pretty close.”

Finifrock is hopeful containment will be soon, but he was also thankful for the help along the way.

“I feel a deep sense of gratitude to my family, to my parents, to the many family members who have helped me plant trees, and to the heroes out there in the aircraft and on the ground fighting the fire,” Finifrock said.

According to the MISC, the fire was discovered Monday around 5:30 p.m. and residents were evacuated. The Minnesota DNR monitored the fire overnight and called the fire active Tuesday morning.

“They are actively working to establish a dozer line which is essentially a break in the fuel for any fire to catch an carry,” Leanne Langeberg with the MISC said. “So essentially, they’re clearing it down to bare soil so that there is no vegetation or fuel that can continue to carry fire.”

Four local fire departments, along with the Minnesota DNR, helped battle the blaze.

