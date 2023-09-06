Superior School Board accepting applications to fill Stupak’s vacant seat

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior School Board is looking to fill another vacant seat.

The Superior School District announced Wednesday that they are now accepting applications for the school board position.

Steven Stupak resigned from the board last month after he was charged with election fraud.

He allegedly claimed to live in Superior, when his tax records indicated he lived in Duluth.

After that news became public, there was growing pressure for him to step down.

Now, the board is looking to fill his position.

“This is an opportunity for our community to get involved in a positive way,” said School Board President Steve Olson. “Everything we do is for our students, and we must ensure everyone is career, college, and life-ready. We want someone who has the needs of our students at the forefront of every decision.”

Interested applicants must live in Douglas County.

You must also submit a letter to Olson by September 18 at 4 p.m.

Letters can be dropped off at the Superior Administrative Office at 3025 Tower Ave, or by email.

The letter should include:

Biography of the candidate.

Experience and qualifications to serve as a school board member.

Why is the candidate interested in the position?

What the candidate hopes to accomplish as a School Board member?

After the deadline, the Board of Education will host a special open meeting on September 25 to conduct candidate interviews.

A vote will determine who will fill the vacant seat.

The selected person will hold the office until the 2024 spring election.

For more information, you can contact School Board Deputy Clerk Anne Schultz at 715-394-8710.

