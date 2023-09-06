Superior Rotary Club announces fundraiser for Ukraine

SUPERIOR, WI. (Northern News Now) - The Superior Rotary Club announced a new fundraising campaign for the people of Ukraine Wednesday at a press conference.

They are partnering with clubs in Ukraine and Europe to launch the Twin Ports Unite with Ukraine campaign.

The partnership began about six months ago with the goal of raising $40,000 to help people living in destruction from the Russian invasion by providing necessary supplies.

Superior Rotary Club and International Committee member Georgette Wondolkowski says it is important for them to help in any way they can.

“Some days, it’s hard to get up in the morning and take a shower knowing that people don’t have the resources to even take a shower or warm up a cup of coffee,” said Wondolkowski. “So whatever we can provide, our focus is on water purification systems, generators and medical supplies.”

The Superior Rotary Club looks to partner with other local rotaries and other organizations to raise money.

To donate to the Twin Ports Unite with Ukraine campaign click here.

