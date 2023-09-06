St. Louis County crews clearing downed trees, powerlines after Tuesday’s storm

St. Louis County Public Works crews responded immediately following the storm and again Wednesday, working in cooperation with Lake Country Power to clear downed trees from county roads.(St. Louis County)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MN. (Northern News Now) - St. Louis County leaders say crews are responding to Tuesday’s wind storm damage in northern Minnesota.

A significant number of trees and large branches were blown down due to the storm in the Gilbert, Aurora, and Hoyt Lakes areas.

RELATED: Hoyt Lakes clean up after storm damage, power restored to most homes

County leaders say the public works crews responded Tuesday night and Wednesday morning to assess the damage.

They also began to clear trees that were blocking roads.

It is stated over 200 trees were down just on Bass Lake Road in Gilbert.

Public works crews are working with Lake Country Power and other utility companies, as there are numerous downed power lines mixed within the trees.

This creates added challenges as they work to clear roads.

Officials are reminding people to stay away from any downed power lines and to call 911 to report unsafe road conditions.

People also are encouraged to check on neighbors and loved ones in the area, as some roads are still unpassable.

If help is needed to check on someone, call 911 or, if from outside the area, call St. Louis County Emergency Communications at 218-727-8770.

Meanwhile, St. Louis County Emergency Management is working with townships, cities, and electrical co-ops to compile a preliminary damage assessment to determine the possibility of requesting a disaster declaration.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

