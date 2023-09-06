School leaders explain why some Duluth students still haven’t been assigned a school bus to ride

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - For some Duluth Public School students and parents, the start of the school year is proving to be a frustrating experience.

It is two days into the new year, and many kids still have not been assigned a school bus to ride.

That’s left their parents having to drop everything to get their kids to and from school.

According to Duluth Public Schools Superintendent John Magas, a combination of staffing shortages and new technology are the reason many students were left without a ride.

“The shortage of drivers means that we’ve had to consolidate bus routes, and so that quick consolidation of bus routes, in addition to adding a new software system, has caused some glitches,” Magas said.

Superintendent Magas said district officials discovered those glitches in the new software days ahead of the school year.

“People have been working feverishly to make sure that we have a resolution, but still, our standard is to make sure that every student has a route and every student has transportation,” Magas said.

Despite that work, many students still didn’t have a ride Wednesday.

Magas said Laura MacArthur, Homecroft, and Lowell Elementary Schools were most impacted by the glitch, but he wasn’t able to comment on exactly how many families were impacted.

“As we work to correct this, we again apologize to the staff and students and family members that are going through the extra ordeal with us,” Magas said.

Though he couldn’t set a concrete deadline for when the issue will be resolved, Magas said the district is working to get it fixed quickly.

“Our message to parents is to take a look at Infinite Campus and make sure the routes are up to date. If there is a problem with the route, make sure that you call the Transportation Office here at the school district,” Magas said.

Click here for a link to the district’s Infinite Campus portal.

For more information about Duluth Public Schools click here.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.