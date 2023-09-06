Programming changes on Northern News Now stations

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - With a the new Fall 2023 broadcast line-up, a few non-network shows are changing on stations where you see Northern News Now.

Starting Monday September 11, “Northern Life” will debut.

Northern Life is a new lifestyle show that offers a break from the serious side of things as we share the best parts of life through talks, laughs, and a whole lot of fun.

Enjoy special feature segments that highlight local attractions, businesses, and people.

Plus, trends, hot topics, and viewer submissions.

You can find hosts Briggs LeSavage, Ryan Haff, and Hunter McCullough weekdays at 12:30 p.m. on NBC and 6:30 p.m. on CBS.

Other changes come from Dr. Phil ending his 21-season run of shows.

Now at 4:00 p.m. weekdays on KBJR 6 you will see iCRIME.

iCRIME with Elizabeth Vargas is a fast-paced, half-hour series featuring crimes from across the country that have been captured by people on their smartphones.

Her show will detail the chaotic events and harrowing stories of victims, witnesses, law enforcement and the videographers themselves.

At 4:30 p.m. weekdays on KBJR 6 you will see InvestigateTV+.

InvestigateTV+ is a news magazine program showcasing groundbreaking investigations featuring our parent company’s award-winning InvestigateTV team.

Our parent company, Gray Television, will also use our national reporters in the news broadcasts.

It will also include consumer, health, in-depth and inspiring stories.

iCRIME and InvestigateTV+ debut in the 4pm hour on September 11.

Starting September 4 on CBS 3 the 700 Club will be airing at 9:00 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Pictionary that was in the time slot is moving to Noon, still on CBS 3.

