MN Attorney General to investigate 52 student-loan debt-relief companies

Student loans
Student loans
By Quinn Gorham
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – The federal freeze on student loans is over, which means next month, millions will resume payments for the first time in years. As people look for ways to ease the hit, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is cracking down on debt-relief fraud.

“We at the Minnesota Attorney General’s office opened up an investigation into some companies that are purporting to help students do debt relief,” he said.

52 companies are under investigation for “offering debt-settlement services to consumers without registering as required by Minnesota law.”

Ellison warns that any company alleging the ability to provide relief is probably stretching the truth.

“If they tell you that they can forgive your loan or cancel your loan, they probably cannot. Really only that’s something that the federal government can do,” he said.

Ellison’s advice is to avoid companies promising debt relief and stick to approved measures, like the federally available income-driven payment plans.

“Contact reputable authorities yourself, the US Department of Education, Office of Federal Student Aid, and they can give you programs that are reputable and honest,” he said, “What you don’t want to do is just [go to] somebody who approaches you, calls you, sends you an email. That is not the right way to do it.

Ellison advises anyone with information or questions about a potential scam to call the Attorney General’s office or the US Dept. of Education.

The following companies are being targeted as part of the investigation.

  • 77 Elite LLC
  • ABS (A Better Solution) Student Loans
  • Allied Enrollment Centers LLC
  • Allied Financial Services
  • Alum Financial LLC, aka Grads Financial
  • Alumni Help Center
  • Alumni Support Center
  • American Doc Prep, Inc.
  • American Processing Support
  • Amerifed Doc Prep, LLC
  • Certified Enrollment Center
  • Client Processing Services
  • Cornerstone Doc Pre
  • Criner Financial Group LLC
  • Debt Relief Assistance Plus
  • Documents Done Right
  • Docupros, aka United Specialists
  • Education Financial
  • ENM Consulting Services LLC
  • Fed Pro, aka Fed Help LLC
  • Federal Document Assistance Center LLC
  • Federal Document Preparation Services LLC
  • Federal Student Loan Doc Prep LLC
  • Financial Student Services LLC
  • First Fidelity Services LLC, aka Mabak Enterprises LLC
  • Freedom Financial Aid
  • Graduate Doc Center
  • Liberty Student Loan Forgiveness
  • Loan Forgiveness Enrollment Center
  • Marketing Services
  • National Budget Planners of South Florida, Inc.
  • National Debt Education Relief
  • National Debt Relief LLC
  • National Student Loan Relief, aka My Payment Help Center LLC
  • Network 46, Inc.
  • Processing Direct, aka Student Loan Processing Direct
  • Riverwalk Financial Corporation
  • Skyway Financial Group
  • SL Finance
  • Student Advisors
  • Student Loan & Savings, aka CT Financial Services
  • Student Loan Doc
  • Student Loan Financial Assistance LLC, aka NextStep Financial Debt Settlement LLC
  • Student Prep Center, aka Common Key
  • Student Renew LLC
  • Students Service Center
  • Unified Document Services LLC
  • United Students of America
  • US Debt Relief
  • U.S. Financial, aka Graduate Resource Network
  • US Processing Solutions, aka TWZII, Inc.
  • USA Student Debt Relief

