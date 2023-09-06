MN Attorney General to investigate 52 student-loan debt-relief companies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (GRAY) – The federal freeze on student loans is over, which means next month, millions will resume payments for the first time in years. As people look for ways to ease the hit, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is cracking down on debt-relief fraud.

“We at the Minnesota Attorney General’s office opened up an investigation into some companies that are purporting to help students do debt relief,” he said.

52 companies are under investigation for “offering debt-settlement services to consumers without registering as required by Minnesota law.”

Ellison warns that any company alleging the ability to provide relief is probably stretching the truth.

“If they tell you that they can forgive your loan or cancel your loan, they probably cannot. Really only that’s something that the federal government can do,” he said.

Ellison’s advice is to avoid companies promising debt relief and stick to approved measures, like the federally available income-driven payment plans.

“Contact reputable authorities yourself, the US Department of Education, Office of Federal Student Aid, and they can give you programs that are reputable and honest,” he said, “What you don’t want to do is just [go to] somebody who approaches you, calls you, sends you an email. That is not the right way to do it.

Ellison advises anyone with information or questions about a potential scam to call the Attorney General’s office or the US Dept. of Education.

The following companies are being targeted as part of the investigation.

77 Elite LLC

ABS (A Better Solution) Student Loans

Allied Enrollment Centers LLC

Allied Financial Services

Alum Financial LLC, aka Grads Financial

Alumni Help Center

Alumni Support Center

American Doc Prep, Inc.

American Processing Support

Amerifed Doc Prep, LLC

Certified Enrollment Center

Client Processing Services

Cornerstone Doc Pre

Criner Financial Group LLC

Debt Relief Assistance Plus

Documents Done Right

Docupros, aka United Specialists

Education Financial

ENM Consulting Services LLC

Fed Pro, aka Fed Help LLC

Federal Document Assistance Center LLC

Federal Document Preparation Services LLC

Federal Student Loan Doc Prep LLC

Financial Student Services LLC

First Fidelity Services LLC, aka Mabak Enterprises LLC

Freedom Financial Aid

Graduate Doc Center

Liberty Student Loan Forgiveness

Loan Forgiveness Enrollment Center

Marketing Services

National Budget Planners of South Florida, Inc.

National Debt Education Relief

National Debt Relief LLC

National Student Loan Relief, aka My Payment Help Center LLC

Network 46, Inc.

Processing Direct, aka Student Loan Processing Direct

Riverwalk Financial Corporation

Skyway Financial Group

SL Finance

Student Advisors

Student Loan & Savings, aka CT Financial Services

Student Loan Doc

Student Loan Financial Assistance LLC, aka NextStep Financial Debt Settlement LLC

Student Prep Center, aka Common Key

Student Renew LLC

Students Service Center

Unified Document Services LLC

United Students of America

US Debt Relief

U.S. Financial, aka Graduate Resource Network

US Processing Solutions, aka TWZII, Inc.

USA Student Debt Relief

