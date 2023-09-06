Hoyt Lakes clean up after storm damage, power restored to most homes

The intense wind blew down power lines, leaving about 37,000 homes across the East Range without power.
By Cara Kopp
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HOYT LAKES, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Roads, power lines, and buildings in the city of Hoyt Lakes suffered damages following a severe storm.

Hoyt Lakes city leaders say during Tuesday’s storm, they were prepared for the rain, but the wind damage is what caused the most issues for them.

The wind caused many trees and branches to be blown onto yards and homes. Public buildings, like the Hoyt Lakes golf course clubhouse, sustaining damage to its roof as well.

The intense wind also blew down power lines, leaving about 37,000 homes across the East Range without power.

But despite the damages, city crews were quick to start the clean-up process following the storm.

” Our publics works crew did a great job,” said Becky Lammi, the Hoyt Lakes city administrator. “They removed all the trees and debris from all of our roadways, all of our storm drains have been unclogged, so there are no obstructions to any of the roadways right now.”

Lammi saying almost all the houses that were without power, were restored later that night.

Luckily, no injuries were reported.

Clean-up efforts are expected to continue on the next morning.

