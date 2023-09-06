Duluth Haunted Ship returns October 5

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Get ready because the William A. Irvin will be taken over once again this Halloween.

The 2023 Duluth Haunted Ship will return on October 5 with many new frights in store for visitors.

Officials say the DECC’s Haunted Ship crew members traveled to St. Louis in February to attend a national haunters convention.

While there, they attended seminars on the latest props, make-up, masks, and scare tactics.

This year’s nightmare includes:

A sinking German U-boat with water flooding in and its escaped experiment on the loose.

A narrow escape through catacombs and down into an abandoned castle with tension at every turn.

The all-new Winchester Lore-inspired rooms have paths to dead ends and hallways with multiple exits. Guests will choose their adventure.

A vortex delivery to a Victorian Parlor and Library complete with thunderstorms, stained glass windows, and questionable books.

An immersive experience with intricate details, heavy propping, and new electronic effects (lights, vibrations, sounds, even mild shocks) to trigger more of your senses.

In addition, the cast are all graduates of “Scare School” training, which is helpful for their interactive roles.

They transform with a professional make-up session, which is a process that can include everything from scars to horns.

Officials say they are still looking for actors with another Scare School on Sept. 23.

Additionally, the crew is hunting for an actor with a real beard to play a secret new character.

The Duluth Haunted Ship starts October 5 through Halloween.

Ticket prices are $25 for general admission, $20 for discount days (most Thursdays and the first two weekends), and Fast Passes are $30.

Advanced tickets, including Fast Passes, are available here.

Duluth's Haunted Ship 2023 schedule (DECC)

Helpful tips when planning your visit:

First two weekends have more elbow room and are discounted to $20.

Most Thursdays are discounted to $20 (except MEA Thursday on October 20).

MEA Wednesday on October 19 is discounted to $20.

Open Tuesday, October 31, Halloween, which also is less busy.

College students $10 with valid ID.

Important Information:

No child under the age of 12 will be admitted without a parent.

Parental guidance is suggested.

Due to the historic nature of the ship, the tour is not handicapped accessible.

Special effects in use, such as strobe lights, may aggravate existing health conditions. Please keep this in mind when deciding if it is appropriate for you and/or your children to participate in the tour.

For more information, click here.

