Cool Thursday, sunshine returns later in forecast

By Hunter McCullough
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will continue to have cloudy skies with some light drizzle possible. Tonight we will remain cloudy and cool. Lows will fall into the 40′s and 50′s. Some haze or light fog will be possible in Central Minnesota.

THURSDAY: Thursday we will have cloudy skies to start but will be mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 60′s with east winds 5-10mph. Overnight the skies will be clear with calm winds. Lows will fall into the 30′s and 40′s with some patchy dense fog possible.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70′s. Winds will be out of the southeast 5-10mph, so cooler up the North Shore.

SATURDAY: Saturday we will see partly cloudy skies. A couple of models are trying to bring some showers in the afternoon, but I’m not confident that will be the case yet. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with a 20% chance of showers.

