Cool and dreary the next couple of days with some relief on Friday

By Tony Nargi
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Today will be much colder than yesterday with a high of 62 degrees in the Twin Ports. Rain in the morning will transition to clouds and drizzle in the afternoon with temperatures dropping throughout the day into the 50′s. It will be windy out of the N at 10-20 MPH gusting to 30 at times.

THURSDAY: Clouds continue to dominate Thursday with cool weather and a high of 63 degrees. Drizzle and fog are possible in the morning with some partial clearing in the afternoon.

FRIDAY: Friday sees some relief from the clouds and drizzle with mostly sunny skies and a return to more average temperatures with a high of 71 degrees.

WEEKEND: The weekend looks to be decent with a high of 73 on Saturday and mostly sunny skies and Sunday featuring more clouds and a high of 67 degrees.

