City by City: Wisconsin, Bayfield, Twin Ports

Wisconsin- A new month means a new focus on safety. The Wisconsin State Patrol’s Law of the Month is Rail Crossing Safety. There are over 4,000 public rail crossings in Wisconsin. On average about a dozen people are hurt each year while crossing one. The State Patrol is reminding drivers to never cross when the crossing gates are lowered and to make sure they can fully cross before driving onto the tracks. For bikers and pedestrians, officials say it’s illegal to walk on the tracks and trains can extend beyond the rails so important to stay back.

Bayfield County, WI- The Comprehensive Plan Committee will be hosting three listening sessions during the month of September. Approved in 2022, the committee was formed to follow state law in updating the county’s plan every 10 years. Over the past 15 months, the committee made up of members from several local groups and two residents has met monthly to review and revise the plan. They recently approved a draft of the plan. The open houses to learn more will be held on September 13 at the county board room in Washburn, on September 20 in Iron River and on September 27 in Cable.

Twin Ports- The 3rd annual “Arts Live in Duluth: Season Splash” will be at Wade Stadium on Thursday, September 7 starting at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and will feature various artists and art forms. From the Minnesota Ballet to Wise Food Theater and even the Duluth Superior Symphony Orchestra, there will be art for everyone. There will also be a chance for audience participation.

Tips: If there’s something going on in your neighborhood that you think we should know about, send us an email at CitybyCity@NorthernNewsNow.com, and it might be featured as we go around the Northland City by City.

Previous Day: City by City: Virginia, Washburn, Duluth

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.