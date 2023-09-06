Bulldogs hope run game can carry them on the road

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The UMD football team will open up conference play Saturday on the road in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

On August 31, the Bulldogs handled the Northern Michigan Wildcats 47-10.

It was a game won mostly on the ground, with UMD rushing for more than 300 yards.

The Bulldogs take on Northern State for Week 2, a team that gave up 250 yards on the ground last week.

The UMD coaching staff is hopeful they can carry Week 1 momentum into a very hostile environment.

“Whenever you’re breaking down film you try to take away the negatives from the defense or the offense and exploit those and that’s what we are going to work on this week,” Bulldogs Head Coach Curt Wiese said. “Again, it’s early in the season and we are still focusing on ourselves and making sure we execute our part of the gameplan, but we do have some film finally to work off and have an idea of what we’re what we’re going to get.”

“The extra prep time is going to be very nice. More time to install our game plan and rest and recover,” Bulldogs Quarterback Kyle Walljasper said. “We came out pretty healthy so hopeful we can just keep going.”

Kickoff is Saturday night at 6 p.m.

