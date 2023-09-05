An equipment outage holds up United flights, but the airline and FAA say they’re resuming

A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport,...
A United Airlines plane is pushed from the gate at George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – United Airlines departures have resumed after being halted nationwide for a brief time Tuesday because of a technology outage.

Federal officials said that United crews had been unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means.

“United asked the FAA to pause the airline’s departures nationwide,” the Federal Aviation Administration said on X, the social media site formerly known as Twitter.

The FAA said the issue was limited to United and its subsidiaries. It announced before 2 p.m. Eastern time that the ground stop on United flights had been lifted.

Before flights resumed, United said in a statement that it and its subsidiaries were “experiencing a systemwide technology issue and are holding all aircraft at their departure airports. Flights that are already airborne are continuing to their destination as planned.”

Shares of Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings Inc. fell on news of the ground stop and were down more than 2% in afternoon trading.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Itasca County.
1 dead, 2 severely injured in Itasca County crash
Aircraft resources recalled to Carlton County wildfire
Carlton County wildfire found active Tuesday morning, aircraft resources called back to fire
The St. Louis County Sherriff said Stevenson went missing Saturday morning near Gheen, Minnesota.
Authorities asking for help in search for Willow Valley Township man
Kasson
Abandoned property destroyed by late night fire
Back to School: Meet two brand new northland teachers preparing for their first day on the job
Back to School: Meet two new northland teachers preparing for their first day on the job

Latest News

FILE - Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr has brought indictments on RICO charges against 61...
61 face RICO charges in ‘Cop City’ Atlanta police training center protests
Texas state Attorney General Ken Paxton, left, talks with his attorneys before his impeachment...
Texas AG Ken Paxton faces charges of corruption and bribery as his impeachment trial gets underway
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters at the White House,...
Mark Meadows pleads not guilty to charges in Georgia election case and waives right to arraignment
A vehicle crashed into a Denny's, hurting 23 people in Texas. (Source: KHOU/Viewer video/photos...
Aftermath of crash into Denny's caught on cellphone video