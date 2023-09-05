Tracking the potential for a couple severe storms Tuesday evening

AFTERNOON/TONIGHT: This afternoon we will be tracking strong to severe storms sweeping from west to east across our region. The severe threat will include large hail, damaging winds, and we cannot rule out an isolated tornado. The severe threat will be until midnight. After midnight there will be non-severe storms and rain showers. Temperatures will be in the mid to lower 60′s with winds becoming breezy out of the north.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday morning there will be a 70% chance of some off-and-on rain showers. In the afternoon there will be a slight chance of rain, otherwise mostly cloudy. Winds will be breezy out of the north 10-20mph gusting to 30mph. Temperatures will be in the upper 50′s and lower 60′s.

THURSDAY: On Thursday we will start out with some clouds and maybe some dense fog in some spots. The skies will be clearing slowly from west to east through the day. Highs will be in the lower 60′s in the Ports and Wisconsin, but some 70′s to the west.

FRIDAY: Friday we will have mostly sunny skies as high pressure sits in Ontario. Highs will be in the lower 70′s with southerly winds 5-10mph.

