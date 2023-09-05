Students fall into water after pier collapses into lake in Wisconsin

A pier collapse at the Memorial Union Terrace sent many students falling into Lake Mendota Monday.
By Benjamin Cadigan and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - A pier collapse at the Memorial Union Terrace sent many students falling into Lake Mendota Monday.

Officials say the call came in around 2:35 p.m.

According to the University of Wisconsin Police Department, about 60 to 80 people were on the pier at the time.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while others injured suffered minor scrapes and bruises.

A statement from the Wisconsin Union explains that at least five people reported injuries and were treated at the scene.

The Wisconsin Union also said the swimming area that included the pier was not staffed by lifeguards at the time of the collapse.

The pier was scheduled to be removed for the season the day after the collapse.

