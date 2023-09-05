Storms cause power outages across Northland Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A severe thunderstorm has been knocking out power around the Northland Tuesday.

According to Lake Country Power’s outage map, approximately 1,800 members are out of power.

For Minnesota Power, approximately 1,700 customers have been affected, mainly around Clinton and Hoyt Lakes.

Crews are responding to an outage in Clinton Township that's affecting 1,700 customers. Updates are available on the Minnesota Power app and outage map.https://t.co/wfyRbQKxRy — Minnesota Power (@mnpower) September 5, 2023

You can see outages in your area or report an outage on Lake Country Power and Minnesota Power’s websites.

