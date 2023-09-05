Storms cause power outages across Northland Tuesday

Power Outages
Power Outages(KTTC)
By Hayley Raatsi
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A severe thunderstorm has been knocking out power around the Northland Tuesday.

According to Lake Country Power’s outage map, approximately 1,800 members are out of power.

For Minnesota Power, approximately 1,700 customers have been affected, mainly around Clinton and Hoyt Lakes.

You can see outages in your area or report an outage on Lake Country Power and Minnesota Power’s websites.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Itasca County.
1 dead, 2 severely injured in Itasca County crash
Aircraft resources recalled to Carlton County wildfire
Carlton County wildfire found active Tuesday morning, aircraft resources called back to fire
The St. Louis County Sherriff said Stevenson went missing Saturday morning near Gheen, Minnesota.
Authorities asking for help in search for Willow Valley Township man
Kasson
Abandoned property destroyed by late night fire
Back to School: Meet two brand new northland teachers preparing for their first day on the job
Back to School: Meet two new northland teachers preparing for their first day on the job

Latest News

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, an overview of Burning Man festival in...
No longer stranded, tens of thousands clean up and head home after Burning Man floods
Storms roll though the Northland on September 5, 2023
Storm damage across Northland
Free meal program in Minnesota.
Hermantown schools adapt to new free meal program
FILE - In this Aug. 22, 2019 file photo, thousands packed the Minnesota State Fair fairgrounds...
2023 Minnesota State Fair was 6th most attended in history