Storm damage across Northland

Trees sustained damage in many area communities
Storms roll though the Northland on September 5, 2023
Storms roll though the Northland on September 5, 2023(KBJR)
By Matt McConico
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - We are getting reports of damage around the Northland from storms making their way through our area.

Trees sustained damage in many area communities.

In Hoyt Lakes trees were uprooted and branches spit off.

Flooding has been seen around Eveleth.

Trainer spotters are also reporting damage around Iron Junction where one foot in diameter branches were snapped off of trees.

