Storm damage across Northland

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - We are getting reports of damage around the Northland from storms making their way through our area.

Trees sustained damage in many area communities.

In Hoyt Lakes trees were uprooted and branches spit off.

Flooding has been seen around Eveleth.

WOW! Check out this video of downtown Eveleth this afternoon. Water is seen rushing through the streets at around 3:15 p.m. as storms rolled through.



Credit: Sarah Teasck pic.twitter.com/A7D5eO0iG0 — Northern News Now (@NorthernNewsNow) September 5, 2023

Trainer spotters are also reporting damage around Iron Junction where one foot in diameter branches were snapped off of trees.

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.